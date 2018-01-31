Batshuayi pictured in Dortmund kit as move inches closer

Michy Batshuayi has been pictured in Borussia Dortmund shorts as his six-month loan move from Chelsea inches ever closer.

Arsenal’s signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to trigger a chain of events that will see Chelsea sign Olivier Giroud from the Gunners and the Blues, in turn, allow Batshuayi to join Dortmund.

It’s understood that the Belgium striker – who cost the Blues £33million when he moved from Marseille in the summer of 2016 – will join Dortmund until June 30. But Antonio Conte has insisted on the deal not containing a outright buy clause, which means, barring a change of heart, the striker will be back at Stamford Bridge over the summer.

In the meantime, a move to Dortmund is imminent, with the player pictured in Dortmund shorts appearing to undergo his medical.

Meanwhile, the player has posted a teasing tweet that a move may be imminent.

🦇🌑🌕 … 👀 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) January 31, 2018

Stick with our live transfer blog to hear if and the deal goes through….

More from Planet Sport: Remembering the magic of Martina Hingis. (Tennis365)