Bayer director says Schweinsteiger has ‘two years’ at highest level

Bayer Leverkusen’s director of sport Rudi Voller believes Bastian Schweinsteiger has at least another two years at the “highest level”, despite reports he may be set for a Manchester United exit.

New United manager Jose Mourinho appears ready to make Schweinsteiger one of the early casualties of his new era at Old Trafford, but Voller believes such a decision would be too hasty.

Voller handed Schweinsteiger his Germany debut in 2004 and, after the 32-year-old announced his international retirement last week, he thinks that will help prolong the midfielder’s career.

“No matter where his future lies, Bastian will play on at the highest level for at least another two years,” Voller told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

“It’s going to help him that he will no longer be playing for the national team.

“It will do Bastian good that this additional burden has been released. Philipp Lahm is the best example of that.”

Lahm, who is the same age as Schweinsteiger, retired from national team football after winning the World Cup with Germany two years ago and promptly signed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich.

Schweinsteiger’s career has been blighted by injury, but Voller is confident a reduced workload will enable him to return to his best form.

“It’s part of your playing career than you become prone to injury and people then always ask questions about your future, but this is a challenge that he now has to and will stand up to,” added Voller.