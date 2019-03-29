Bayer Leverkusen midfielder opens up on Arsenal, Bayern links

Kai Havertz

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz has revealed that he “knows what he wants” amid speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners, who have identified Havertz as a potential summer target, have sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old in Bundesliga action.

German publication Sport Bild have claimed that Bayern are willing to spend up to £65m to secure his services, while Leverkusen reportedly want £86m for the German international.

Speaking to Eurosport, Havertz addressed the recent speculation and said he could “handle the headlines” about his future.

“The media push it all up a bit and I know that I have a contract here and I want to do everything we can to put us in an international position at the end of the season,” the midfielder said.

“There is a lot of speculation, but I still have a contract here until 2022. In the summer we know more. I do not believe everything that’s in the paper, there’s a lot of talk in general, some things are true, some are not.

“I personally can handle the headlines well because I know what I want.”

Havertz has impressed in the Bundesliga this term, netting 10 goals and assisting four others in 26 appearances.

 

