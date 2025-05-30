Bayer Leverkusen are reported to be chasing deals for two Manchester United players as part of an exciting triple deal they are planning to spend their Florian Wirtz bounty on – while Fabrizio Romano has provided a new update on the playmaker’s imminent blockbuster switch that will really get Reds supporters excited.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest players to emerge in German football for a generation. Alongside Jamal Musiala, Wirtz is seen as the present and future of Die Mannschaft after honing his craft during his formative years with Bayer Leverkusen.

Having played a leading role in their historical Bundesliga triumph in 2024, Wirtz’s place in their history books is assured. However, a parting of ways now looks certain this summer as the gifted star looks to take his career to the next level and with the player having made it clear that Liverpool will be his next club.

As a result, negotiations between the two clubs have ramped up in recent days, and discussions over the breakdown of the €150m (£126.3m, $170.1m) package are intensifying. To that end, Wirtz is now ready to ‘jump on a private jet’ and finalise a ‘five-year agreement’ with the Reds.

Amid all the excitement that a British record transfer to Anfield will bring, one angle that has not been explored is exactly how Bayer – now led by former United boss Erik ten Hag – will approach their new phase without their golden boy, Wirtz.

However, according to German publication, Kicker, Ten Hag wants to launch the post-Wirtz era by signing two Manchester United stars as part of an incredible triple swoop.

And with the Red Devils open to the sales of both Alejandro Garnacho and Antony this summer, a move to bring the pair to the BayArena will reportedly become a genuine possibility once the sale of Wirtz goes through.

Argentina winger Garnacho has found himself out of favour under Ten Hag’s successor at Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim, and his sale this summer looks a very real possibility, with the player doing little of late to dispel rumours of a move away.

Antony, meanwhile, has rekindled his career off the back of a brilliant loan spell with Real Betis, though the Brazilian was powerless to prevent them slipping to a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League final this week.

Garnacho and Antony exits very likely at Man Utd this summer

Speaking after United suffered their own heartbreaking European final defeat – a disastrous 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final – Garnacho admitted his future is likely to lie away from Old Trafford.

Speaking after the match, the 20-year-old said: “Up until the final, I played every round helping the team, and today I play 20 minutes, I don’t know.

“The final will influence [my decision], but the whole season, the situation of the club. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards.”

His brother Roberto – an often outspoken figure on social media – has also suggested a move away could be on the cards: “Working as no-one else, helping every round, coming from two goals in the last two finals, just to be on the pitch for 19 mins and get thrown under the bus.”

Asked about Garnacho on Saturday, Amorim responded: “I will speak with my players, but the focus is the last game.

“I don’t know what is going to happen, but we have a plan.

“We were prepared for both situations, with Champions League and without. We have an idea of the type of squad we want, but we still have the last game. We have time to address all these situations.”

Now, according to Kicker, a move to the Bundesliga could become a very real option, with Ten Hag very much keen on reuniting with the player at his new club.

They will, however, have to compete with Napoli for his services, with the Italian giants also keen on resurrecting a deal they first explored in January.

And Garnacho is not the only United star Ten Hag hopes to reunite with this summer, with a third link-up with Antony also now on his radar, with the Brazilian having reminded the world of his talents during a productive stint in Andalusia.

A deal for both players is likely to set Leverkusen back in the region of €90m (£75.6m, $101.9m).

Leverkusen and Ten Hag are also said to be looking into the signing of Lyon playmaker Rayan Cherki, who is poised to leave the French outfit and is seen as a direct replacement for Wirtz.

Romano provides Wirtz to Liverpool update; Reds land unexpected Alexander-Arnold windfall

On the subject of Wirtz’s move, trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided a small but significant update on the progress of those talks between Liverpool and Leverkusen – and it now seems a matter of time before a full agreement is reached between all parties.

Writing on X, Romano stated: ‘The negotiations between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen continue well with club to club-to-club agreement getting closer. Liverpool expect it to be matter of time then Wirtz will join the club, as he told Bayer last week about his clear plan to sign for #LFC.’

Wirtz, however, won’t be the first new signing at Liverpool this summer, with that honour set to fall upon Jeremie Frimpong.

Now two top sources have confirmed the Reds will announce the arrival of Frimpong at some stage on Friday – and the Dutchman is expected to be arrival number one of FIVE.

The Reds will also partially fund that move by securing an unexpected windfall in the free transfer move that looks set to take Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid.

And while moving on freedom of contract at the end of his Anfield deal, a startling update on Friday morning has now revealed the Spanish giants have agreed to a significantly bigger than expected payment to land on the right-back in time for the upcoming Club World Cup.

