Leon Bailey will reportedly ask Bayer Leverkusen to let him move to the Premier League this summer amid interest from two clubs.

The Jamaica winger has been linked with Manchester City in recent weeks as a replacement for Leroy Sane. Sane is set to return to the Bundesliga this summer in a high-profile switch to Bayern Munich.

With that transfer fee already agreed, as per reports in Germany, focus has turned on City’s replacement.

And Bayer winger Bailey is thought to be right at the top of their wanted list.

Reports last month claimed Pep Guardiola had ‘already worked his magic’ and secured a transfer agreement with the player.

However, City are not alone in their pursuit for Bailey. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have also been mentioned as suitors. Indeed, all four clubs are likely to have scouts in attendance on Saturday when Bayer tackle Bayern Munich in the DFB Cup final.

United have been mentioned as suitors should they fail to secure the signing of top target Jadon Sancho.

Bailey has three years left on his deal at the BayArena, but the club are open to offers at around £35m – £40m this summer.

As such, Sky Sports reports that Bailey has informed Bayer he wants to move to the Premier League should a suitable bid come in.

Speaking earlier this season, the 22-year-old admitted his ultimate ambition is to play in England.

“Fundamentally, my dream has always been, and still is, to play in England,” Bailey said. “If I continue to work hard, I am sure that it will work out.”

Guardiola expresses gratitude to Leroy Sane

City boss Guardiola, meanwhile, has expressed his thanks to the departing Sane.

Guardiola said: “It looks like he is going to go to Munich. I wish him all the best. I give him a big thanks for our years together.

“I’d would have liked him to stay here but he has decided to move on.”

Sane leaves City after four years at the club, having scored 39 times in 135 appearances.