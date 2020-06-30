Price revealed as reports in Germany claim Sane to Bayern deal is done

Bayern Munich have completed a deal Manchester City winger Leroy Sane on a five-year contract, according to reports in Germany.

Earlier this month, City boss Pep Guardiola revealed the 24-year-old attacker had refused to agree a new deal. A contract which only had 12 months left to run.

And German news outlet BILD, as cited by the Daily Mail, claims the deal has been agreed for Sane to return to the Bundesliga ahead of next season.

The Indepenedent claims that Bayern will pay £55million for the attacker, although the paperwork has yet to be signed. Other reports, meanwhile, suggest the figure could be as low as £41m.

A move to Bayern Munich would end four-year spell at the Etihad Stadium. The German winger won two Premier League titles, two EFL Cups and last season’s FA Cup with City.

Overall, Sane made 135 appearances for Guardiola’s side, scoring 39 goals in the process.

However, he did suffer a serious ligament injury at the start of the season. A problem which sidelined him for most of this term.

The pacy winger made his first Premier League appearance of the season late in City’s 5-0 win over Burnley last Monday.

But that could be his last outing for the Etihad outfit, as he looks to avoid any further injury woe ahead of the big move.

Former Man City star makes prediction about catching up with Liverpool

Former Manchester City midfielder Stephen Ireland believes this season has been an “eye-opener” for his old side, but cannot see them being as far behind Liverpool next year.

City relinquished their Premier League title to Liverpool last week after losing to Chelsea. That result made Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table insurmountable.

The season before, City had dominated domestically, winning the league, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Community Shield. However, despite impressing in cups again, they have been unable to replicate that form in the league this season.

And Ireland, who came through City's academy, thinks his old club have a lot of work to do over the summer to catch up. Although they won't fall as short again next time.