Bayern attacker pens new deal; Wagner Allianz completes switch

Kingsley Coman has signed a contract extension at Bayern Munich, who have also signed Hoffenheim striker Sandro Wagner.

The 21-year-old Coman has impressed this season with three goals and five assists to help Bayern open an 11-point gap at the top of the Bundesliga as well as reach the last 16 of the Champions League and the German Cup.

Coman is delighted to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena for an additional three years until 2023.

“I’m really happy that I’ll be playing for this club for a long time to come,” Coman told the club website. “I feel at home at Bayern and in Munich.”

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic believes Coman can become a true great for Bayern and France.

“Kingsley Coman has shown fantastic progress this year and has rightfully become a senior France international while at Bayern,” Salihamidzic said.

“We’re pleased to have tied Kingsley down to a long-term contract and are convinced he’ll become a true great at Bayern in the future.”

Earlier, Germany international Wagner agreed to join the Bundesliga champions in the January transfer window on a two-and-a-half year contract to 2020.

The 30-year-old has scored five times for Joachim Low’s national team and a move to Munich should help him feature in next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The striker, who has been given the number two shirt, told Bayern’s official website: “I’m delighted.

“A long journey for me is now at an end and I can return to my home, my club. I’m very happy that it’s come off.

“Bayern are the best club in Germany and one of the best in the world. When I got the offer, I didn’t have to think about it for long.”