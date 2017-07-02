Bayern boss Ancelotti hints at interest in Alexis Sanchez

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that the Bundesliga side may be interested in signing Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international has been linked with an exit from the Emirates Stadium, with Manchester City also reportedly interested.

Now Bayern boss Ancelotti has confirmed that there are “possibilities” with regards to acquiring star players in the transfer window, hinting that a move for Sanchez could be on the cards.

“If an opportunity comes up, the club will be ready,” he said.

“There are lots of rumours. Alexis is a great player but not the only one in the world. I like Alexis.

“There are possibilities in the transfer market, which can be in many direction. I believe that the market is currently somewhat crazy – and Bayern is not a crazy club.

“I know the culture of this club and will not ask for any players for whom the club has to spend crazy sums, but if there are opportunities, why not?”

Ancelotti also commented on the situation surrounding Robert Lewandowski as the Polish striker’s agent revealed that his client was disappointed not to receive more support in his pursuit of the golden boot.