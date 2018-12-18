Bayern boss comments on talk of move for Liverpool summer target

Niko Kovac has refused to be drawn on whether Bayern Munich will make a winter-break swoop for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

Werner, who was strongly linked with a big-money move to Liverpool over the summer, has scored 10 Bundesliga goals already this term, leaving Bayern wary of the Germany striker ahead of hosting Leipzig on Wednesday.

Bayern boss Kovac has downplayed talk of a quick move to sign the in-form 22-year-old however, despite praising his qualities.

“Timo Werner is a great player with great skills,” Kovac told Kicker.de. “What happens in the winter or next summer, we’ll leave that alone.”

Meanwhile, a move for a benched PSG star could prove to be too could to turn down for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in the new year. Read the full story here…