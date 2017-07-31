Bayern boss in big U-turn over future of Chelsea, Liverpool target

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has stated that Chelsea, Liverpool and AC Milan target Renato Sanches is now likely to stay at the club beyond the transfer window.

The Portugal midfielder struggled in his first season at the Allianz Arena and seemed certain to be sold this summer after the club admitted he could leave if anyone met their €40million asking price.

Chelsea had made an enquiry for Sanches, while Liverpool have also emerged as shock late contenders – but it was Milan who looked most likely to win the race for his signature.

However, Ancelotti appears to have performed a U-turn over the player’s future, with the Italian now insisting he will be still be at the Allianz Arena next season.

Speaking at a press conference at the Audi Cup, the 58-year-old manager said: “On Renato, there’s no news.

“He’s started the season with us and he’ll stay with us until the end of the transfer window, on August 31. He played well in our last game.”

Ancelotti’s admission comes after Bayern CEO Rummenigge said Sanches could be sold in the coming weeks for €40million.

“He [Renato Sanches] won’t have lot of game [time] next season and we are open to discuss his possible sale,” Rummenigge said.

“We can sell him on loan or on a permanent deal, I am not the manager but I believe Renato needs regular game time.”