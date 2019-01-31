Bayern boss Kovac admits defeat in Hudson-Odoi pursuit

Bayern Munich have resigned themselves to missing out on Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The German champions have made numerous bids to try and sign the young Chelsea star, all of which have been rebuffed by the west Londoners.

The Bundesliga side are believed to have put £35million on the table for the 18-year-old, who tried to force the transfer through by putting in a transfer request.

Chelsea reportedly turned down Hudson-Odoi’s request on Monday, with head coach Maurizio Sarri reiterating the club’s stance on Tuesday.

Sarri said: “On the pitch he’s doing very well. I’m really very happy with him. I’m not very happy with the situation, but I know very well that every big team here in England has the same problem.

“It’s not easy to keep these young players. He is of course one of the best 18-year-old players in Europe, so it’s very, very difficult. The club told me he’s out of the market for sure and probably he will be out of the market in July.”

And now Bayern boss Niko Kovac says they won’t be doing any late business today.

“It’s clear that other clubs don’t want their good players to leave. We have a big squad now, almost all of the players are fit again,” said Kovac, who could well try and lure the player to Bavaria in the summer,

“Franck [Ribery] and Arjen [Robben] have been training, so I have to leave one, two at home anyway. That’s why it does not make sense for us to get three or four more players.”

The winger, who was left out of Sarri’s squad last night, is under contract until June 2020 at Stamford Bridge.