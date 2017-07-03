Ancelotti discusses Lewandowski’s Chelsea, Man Utd links

Carlo Ancelotti insists Robert Lewandowksi remains settled at Bayern Munich after the Italian gave his thoughts on talk the striker could move to the Premier League.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are thought to be weighing up a move for the free-scoring Pole, amid claims he wants out at Bayern Munich and is concerned by the club’s prospects of winning the Champions League.

The striker’s contract at the Allianz Arena runs until 2021 and Bayern have little interest in selling their main striker.

But the rumours of a potential exit persist however, with the latest reports claiming the player was upset at his failure to win finish as the Bundesliga’s top scorer last season – that honour instead going to another unsettled striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

And in response to the rumours that Lewandowski is unhappy, Ancelotti said: “Lewandowski has never complained to me, I congratulated him on his good season.

“I was satisfied with him and he was pleased with us. As always there are agents who talk too much, I do not know why.

“It is not the first time an agent has used the newspapers to say something wrong, that’s all. In a perfect world, agents do not talk.”