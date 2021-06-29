Bayern have laid out their eye-watering demands for a disgruntled attacker rumoured to have been the subject of a £30m Liverpool bid, according to reports.

Liverpool acted fast to address an area of concern in their squad in the summer transfer window. Ibrahima Konate arrived from RB Leipzig in a £36m deal, and with senior stars Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip returning from injury, the Reds’ defence should not be an issue next season.

Another department of their squad that surprisingly posed problems last year was in attack. Mohamed Salah was wasteful despite bagging 22 league goals. Fellow forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino endured their worst seasons at Anfield per the goals per game metric.

Xherdan Shaqiri is currently impressing with Switzerland at Euro 2020, but injury issues have often got the better of the forward over a full campaign in recent years. Divock Origi has failed to progress since his Champions League heroics in 2019, leaving only Diogo Jota as reliable depth.

As such, recent reports indicated Liverpool had identified Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as a target.

The Mirror stated the Reds had seen a £30m bid rebuffed despite the 25-year-old being unhappy in Bavaria.

His discontent stems from Bayern’s reluctance to make him one of the club’s top earners. New contract talks have stalled, leading to speculation an exit could be on the cards.

However, Sport Witness (citing Sky Germany), have now clarified the situation from both Liverpool and Bayern’s perspective.

Firstly, they state that there has been ‘no breakthrough in negotiations’ between Bayern and Coman. Nevertheless, it is revealed there has in fact not been a ‘concrete offer’ lodged for the winger.

Bayern are fully aware approaches could come if the Frenchman’s contract situation drags on. As such, they have put a whopping €100m-€120m valuation on Coman’s head.

They are under the belief that such an amount will dissuade any potential suitors and as such, will help smooth the way for Coman to ultimately remain in Germany for the long haul.

Liverpool touted affordable fee for Italy hotshot

Meanwhile, Sassuolo have reportedly named their price for Domenico Berardi, with Liverpool and Leicester City among many clubs interested in the forward.

In the summer of 2019 he admitted that Liverpool would be his preferred destination if he did leave Mapei Stadium. It is surprising that he has not been snapped up before. But it may well happen before the start of 2021-2022.

Any interested club will reportedly have to fork out €40m if they want to get a deal over the line. That is according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, with Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali confirming he wants to move on.

Liverpool are said to have entered the picture for the talented forward while the Foxes are also keen. Tottenham have been mentioned in connection with the Italian while AC Milan and Lazio are also thought to be in the mix.

