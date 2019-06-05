Bayern CEO reveals why they snubbed €42m Man Utd, Chelsea target

James Rodriguez never had any intention of signing on a permanent basis at Bayern Munich according to their CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The Colombia international moved to Bayern on a two year loan deal in July 2017 and played 67 games, scoring 15 goals and winning two Bundesliga trophies, two DFL Supercups and one DFB Pokal.

Having spent the last two seasons on loan in Germany, Bayern could have triggered a deal to sign him permanently for €42million.

Now, Bayern’s CEO has revealed why the midfielder won’t be returning to the Allianz Arena again next season.

“We had a personal conversation with [James] and he asked us not to exercise his purchase option,” Rummenigge told Sport Bild.

“He wants to play and be starter, and here at Bayern that’s not guaranteed. Personally, I am sorry about it.”

This news will be welcomed by Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus and Napoli who have all expressed an interest in the 27 year old.

Having moved to Europe in 2010 to sign for FC Porto, James has gone onto sign for Monaco and then on to Madrid after a superb 2014 World Cup for Colombia.

Having been told he is surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu, James may be available on the cheap and a 27, he is hitting his prime years, hence why the interest in the Colombia is so high.

