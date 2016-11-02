Bayern CEO Rummenigge urges Schweinsteiger to leave Man Utd

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes that Bastian Schweinsteiger should look to up sticks and leave Manchester United in January.

Having just returned to first team training after being left out by Jose Mourinho, Rummenigge claims that it is time for the 32-year-old to find a new club.

The former Bayern player is yet to feature in a single minute of competitive first team football for the Red Devils this season, despite playing in 18 Premier League games last campaign.

“My wish for him is that he finds a solution once the transfer window opens in January,” Rummenigge told Bild.

Rummenigge also hinted that Jose Mourinho had not managed the situation with the midfielder entirely well.

“It’s difficult to manage a generation change but, nevertheless, you have to do it with tact.”

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw believes that the return of Schweinsteiger is a welcome boost for the squad.

“It’s great to see him back,” Shaw said. “We found out the news a couple of days ago and it’s so great to have him back.

“He’s a big influence in the dressing room and obviously on the pitch, especially for the young players like myself.

“It’s a great boost for us, the experience and the quality that he brings.

“The quality he possesses is a boost for our team and I’m so glad to have him back.”