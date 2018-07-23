Bayern chief launches savage attack on Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has launched an incredible personal attack on Germany and Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

Ozil announced his surprise retirement from international football “while I have this feeling of racism and disrespect” on Sunday.

The 29-year-old responded to his critics by releasing a series of tweets over the weekend, explaining the circumstances surrounding him posing for a picture with controversial Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

However, some have not taken his defence well, including Bayern chief Hoeness.

“I am glad that this scare is now over. He had been playing sh*t for years,” he told Sport Bild.

“He last won a tackle before the 2014 World Cup. And now he and his sh*tty performance hide beyond this picture.

“Whenever [Bayern] played against Arsenal, we played over him because we knew that was their weak point.

“His 35 million follower boys – that don’t exist in real world – are convinced he has played sublimely when he completes a cross pass.

“The development in our country is a catastrophe. You have to go back to what it is: sport. And from a sporting point of view, Ozil has no place in the national team for years.”

