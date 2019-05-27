Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has ruled the idea of buying James Rodriguez from Real Madrid this summer and selling him on immediately.

Rodriguez joined the Bundesliga giants back in summer 2017 on a two-year loan deal, which they have option to turn into a £38million permanent switch in June.

The 27-year-old, who has also been linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool, has not always been a first choice for Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac.

That has led to speculation that Bayern will not use their option to buy on the Colombia star, meaning that he would return on parents club Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Rummenigge was asked by AS if Bayern could purchase Rodriguez and sell him on for more money, to which he responded: “That’s not the style of Bayern.

“We don’t want to do human trafficking, to push something elsewhere to make some money. FC Bayern has never been that way.

“We will surely come together next week and we will decide what to do. We must put all options on the table and decide how to handle all those things that aren’t certain yet. We must make exclamation marks out of the question marks.”

A range of Premier League sides have been linked with a swoop for the former Monaco man, including Chelsea and Manchester United as well as Arsenal and Liverpool.

