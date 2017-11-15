Bayern consider Arsenal man after taking Lewandowski advice

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a move for one of two strikers, including an Arsenal star, as they look to bring in attacking reinforcements.

Olivier Giroud is just one of the names being considered by Bayern, according to reports in Germany, after the Bundesliga champions were advised to sign a back-up striker after a warning issued to them by Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland striker has been in red hot form once this season, banging in 20 goals in 21 appearances for club and country.

But at 29, the former Borussia Dortmund has advised Bayern that they should bolster their attacking options to ensure he does not pick up an unnecessary injury.

“It would definitely be an option to sign a hungry, young striker who wants to learn from an experienced player,” he told SportBild.

“It would be a relief for me to play 15 or 20 minutes less in a game, then you have more energy for the next games and a higher probability of staying fit and minimising the risk of injury.

“Of course, the club hierarchy will decide which striker is worth considering, but clearly we aren’t talking about a top international striker.

“Strikers of this calibre want to be on the pitch themselves during the season’s decisive games.”

As well as Giroud, Bild claims Bayern are also contemplating a move for Ajax’s Kasper Dolberg.

