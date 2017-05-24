Bayern unprepared to get into bidding war for Alexis Sanchez

Bayern Munich will not be bullied into spending more than they need on targets after CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge responded to reports they are closing in on Alexis Sanchez.

Our Paper Talk on Wednesday suggested Arsenal had reluctantly agreed to sell the Chile star this summer for £50million and that he would play his last game for the club in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Rummenigge was questioned about claims Bayern would sign the player on Wednesday, and although he didn’t comment directly about Sanchez, he did insist his club would not pay over the odds amid reports Manchester City are also keen on the player too.

Speaking to Suddeutsche Zeitung, Rummenigge said: “You don’t have to get involved into every bit of nonsense the English start. It’s not like they only drive on the wrong side of the road.”

Bayern have already added Hoffenheim duo Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy to their squad ahead of next season and when questioned about Sanchez directly, Rummenigge confirmed they would be making more signings.

“Of course we are not finished yet,” Rummenigge said. “We have a clearly defined plan of action. At our level, quality is the top priority.”

What next for Philipp Lahm?

It’s likely to be a summer of change for Bayern Munich, with star names Xabi Alonso and Philipp Lahm retiring.

And Rummenigge insists the club will keep the door open for the latter after he rejected a sporting director job at the club.

“We will definitely keep the door open for Philipp,” he said.

“I can well imagine he’ll be itching to get going again after relaxing for three or six months.

“He’s an intelligent lad who knows the club in and out. He also has the necessary authority and would understand what this task involves.”