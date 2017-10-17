Rodriguez doubts to see Bayern nab £90m Arsenal, Liverpool target

Bayern Munich are giving serious consideration to making a January move for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, according to reports in the German media.

The France winger was the subject of interest from both Arsenal and Liverpool during the summer transfer window, with the Gunners reported to have had a club record £92million bid accepted for the player.

Jurgen Klopp was also reported to be interested as Barcelona hovered over Philippe Coutinho, but the player ended up staying with Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev explaining they needed to keep Lemar after selling a number of other stars this summer.

The duo have again been linked with Lemar ahead of the January transfer window, while Manchester United are also reported to be plotting a possible swoop for the 21-year-old by paying him a huge £250,000 a week.

However, the greatest threat to Arsenal and Liverpool’s hopes of landing Lemar could come from Bayern Munich, with Kicker reporting that Bayern are considering making a move for him.

With Jupp Heynches replacing Carlo Ancelotti at the Allianz Arena, it’s claimed the new boss is ready to send summer loan signing James Rodriguez back to Real Madrid – and he already wants Lemar as his replacement.

Rodriguez joined Bayern on a two-year loan with a view to making the move permanent, but it’s claimed Heynckes does not fancy him and is exploring the idea of bringing the deal to a premature end. The Colombian has scored once in three Bundesliga appearances so far for the Bavarians.

Bayern have been criticised in the past for not spending vast sums and competing with European football’s biggest clubs, but any move for Lemar would emphatically end that talk.