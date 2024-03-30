Bayern enter talks with two Man Utd, Liverpool manager targets after Xabi Alonso disappointment

Bayern have moved on from Xabi Alonso and now want Roberto De Zerbi

Bayern Munich have begun sounding out managerial alternatives after being rejected by Xabi Alonso, and it includes coaches being monitored by Manchester United and Liverpool.

Alonso has decided to brush off Liverpool and Bayern’s advances in order to continue his hugely exciting project at Bayer Leverkusen. Alonso’s side could win the Bundesliga title in addition to other trophies such as the Europa League and German cup, and he wants to potentially defend those trophies next season.

When asked about his future on Friday, Alonso replied: “I had a good meeting with Bayer Leverkusen and I informed them that I will stay and continue at the club. After lot of talks about my future, I used the break to reflect and make my decision. This is the place to be for me.

“My job at Bayer is not over. I want to help the club, help the players to develop, the board is great… it’s all fantastic here. I’m still [a] young coach but I think this is the best decision for my future. I took my time and I’m sure about that.

“I’m grateful to Bayer and the board, the players, the fans. I feel that this is the best way, to continue together. I have also informed the players, it’s true.

“My deadline was this week, it’s [a] matter of respect. Now everything is clear.”

Alonso admitted he has close ties with Liverpool and Bayern, though he wants to continue his coaching development at Leverkusen.

As per Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Bayern have already moved on from the disappointment surrounding Alonso.

Bayern hunting De Zerbi and Nagelsmann

The Bundesliga titans have already held preliminary discussions with the agents of impressive young coaches Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann.

Both De Zerbi and Nagelsmann have been named as candidates for the Man Utd and Liverpool jobs. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been tipped to axe Erik ten Hag and replace him with a manager that fits the INEOS model better, while Liverpool need someone to replace icon Jurgen Klopp.

But the two Premier League giants will have to act fast as Bayern are stepping up their interest in De Zerbi and Nagelsmann.

Ahead of Brighton’s trip to Liverpool on Sunday, De Zerbi admitted he is not planning to sign a new contract with the Seagulls until he knows exactly what the club’s long-term vision is.

This suggests the Italian is considering a move away from the Amex, with major clubs queuing up to land him.

Nagelsmann, meanwhile, was named Germany boss a few months after his first Bayern spell came to an end in March 2023.

But new Bayern director Max Eberl has revealed he does not see any problem with re-hiring the 36-year-old.

Eberl has also admitted that he holds regular talks with Nagelsmann to discuss Bayern’s Germany internationals.

Interestingly, Plettenberg names former Man Utd interim boss Ralf Rangnick as the third option being considered by Bayern.

However, Eberl is likely to go for a younger, hungrier coach such as De Zerbi or Nagelsmann to replace the departing Thomas Tuchel this summer.

