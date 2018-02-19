Bayern hotshot bats away rumours of €90m summer switch

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has once again dismissed reports linking him with a €90million summer switch to Real Madrid.

The Poland striker has long been linked with a switch to the Bernabeu and those reports have gathered pace in recent weeks amid claims Florentino Perez will look to remodel Real Madrid’s attack this summer.

However, when asked if an €90million (£80m) summer switch was on the cards, Lewandowski insisted he was not giving the speculation any thought.

“If I were to think about the Real speculation as a Bayern player, it wouldn’t be good for me because it would mean I wasn’t focused on my job here,” Lewandowski is quoted by Kicker.

“I’m a Bayern player and want to give everything for them. That comes first for me.”

The free-scoring Bayern star has also been linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea in the past, though Jose Mourinho’s insistence that he would not strengthen his attacking options this summer means a route to Old Trafford appears to be closed.