Bayern issue Lewandowski warning to Chelsea and Man Utd

Bayern Munich have released a statement in which they claim reports linking Robert Lewandowski with a move to Manchester United or Chelsea are false.

Reports emerged on Wednesday claiming that both United and Chelsea were interested in a move for Lewandowski this summer.

The Poland international is said to be unhappy with the lack of support Carlo Ancelotti provided him with this past season, and is considering his future.

Both United and Chelsea are known to be searching for first-choice strikers this transfer window, and so Lewandowski would appeal to either.

His potential availability is sure to pique interest in both Manchester and London, but Bayern have dismissed this week’s reports.

“Robert Lewandowski has a contract with FC Bayern, which he recently extended to 2021,’ read an official statement.

“Bayern are not thinking about any move for Lewandowski. There are no talks with other clubs, and there will not be.

“If other clubs negotiate with a player who still has a long-term contract, they risk punishment from FIFA.

“The player’s agent also assured us that he did not hold talks with any other club.”