Bayern man wants talks on future after rejecting Man Utd advances

Jerome Boateng wants to reaffirm his commitment to the club in clear-the-air talks with Bayern Munich’s hierarchy after seeing two moves to leave the club this summer fail.

The Germany defender came close to leaving Bayern this summer, with both both chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and president Uli Hoeness admitting the defender was available should anyone meet their €50m asking price.

United reportedly matched Bayern’s asking price for the centre-half, only for the defender to reject a move in a phone call to manager Jose Mourinho.

PSG were also heavily linked with a move and while they were keen, unlike United they were unwilling to match the €50m asking price.

As such, Boateng was left at the Allianz Arena with an uncertain future – and now the player wants his future clarified.

“I think we should talk again in the near future – that’s what we have set out to do – it’s important for me to make it clear once again that I’m fully focused on FC Bayern,” Boateng told the Munich-based newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

“And on the other hand, I don’t think it’s nice when things are said about me everywhere and then you do not get any public support from the club.”

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.