Liverpool eye Bayern midfielder in big Lavia upgrade after second bid rejected, with Man City player also in Klopp’s sights

Liverpool are becoming concerned that they will not be able to land Romeo Lavia from Southampton this summer and are therefore eyeing up players from Bayern and Manchester City as alternative signings, according to a report.

Liverpool have been interested in Lavia for several months now. They initially viewed him as a potential long-term successor to current defensive midfielder Fabinho. However, the Reds were forced to ramp up those plans when Fabinho agreed personal terms with Saudi club Al Ittihad.

Fabinho has since been confirmed as an Al Ittihad player, while Jordan Henderson has joined Al Ettifaq. Those moves have left Liverpool weak in the midfield area, despite the recent captures of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool have pushed hard to land Lavia. They began the bidding at £37m, though this was swiftly knocked back by Southampton.

Jurgen Klopp’s side returned with a new £41m offer on Tuesday. However, this was once again rejected by the Saints, who are demanding £50m to sell.

Liverpool feel this price is inflated due to Lavia only being 19 years old, plus the fact Southampton are now in the second tier.

They are now ready to walk away from negotiations if Southampton fail to lower their asking price. And The Independent have provided an insight into where Liverpool might go next in their transfer pursuit.

It is claimed Liverpool are considering a big approach for Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch. The 21-year-old could be allowed to leave Bayern this summer after being left frustrated with his lack of game time last season.

Liverpool back in for Ryan Gravenberch, as Man City link also appears

This is not the first time Liverpool have been linked with Gravenberch, as several reports have backed them to move for him in previous months. But now it seems Gravenberch is one of Klopp’s favoured options as he identifies alternative signings to Lavia.

It has also been suggested that the Dutchman might be on the move for just €30m (£25.7m) in the current transfer window. That would be great value for money for Liverpool as Gravenberch has massive potential, which Bayern are failing to help him realise.

Gravenberch is not the only midfielder Liverpool are considering as they cast their transfer net far and wide. The Independent reveal how the Merseyside giants are also keeping tabs on City’s Kalvin Phillips.

The England international swapped boyhood club Leeds United for City in July last year, costing Pep Guardiola’s side £45m.

He has struggled to make his mark on City as Rodri continues to excel in the defensive midfield position. Nevertheless, Phillips has remained upbeat and has spoken openly about how he still wants to force his way into Guardiola’s plans.

When Phillips has previously been asked about a potential switch to West Ham, he has pledged his allegiances to City. However, things could be different if Liverpool come calling, given their illustrious history and potential pursuit of trophies next season.

Some Liverpool fans may be worried about the club landing Phillips, given his recent struggles at the Etihad. But there is good reason to suggest Klopp is the best manager to get Phillips’ confidence back up and help him shine once again.

