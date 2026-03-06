Bayern are one of a trio of top clubs chasing the Brentford star

Explosive Brentford winger Kevin Schade continues to attract admiring glances from across Europe as the summer transfer window looms, with Bayern Munich among a trio of sides chasing his signature.

The 24-year-old Germany international, renowned for the blistering pace that makes him one of the quickest players in the Premier League, has been a standout performer for the Bees this season, contributing seven goals and three assists as they sit an impressive seventh in the Premier League table.

Schade, who arrived from SC Freiburg in a club-record deal in 2023 and is tied to Brentford until 2028, has seen his stock rise sharply.

Brentford are keen to retain their asset and are pushing to extend his contract beyond its current term, viewing him as integral to their ambitions. However, the west London club are realistic about the major interest swirling around the player, and could command a fee in the region of €50-70million (£43-61m).

Among the clubs tracking Schade closely are Bayern, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan.

Bayern, ever on the lookout for dynamic German talents, are monitoring the situation amid their own forward options, though a move appears challenging given Brentford’s high valuation. Inter are also said to be keeping tabs, drawn to his ability to stretch defences in Serie A, but they too could be priced out.

Tottenham have maintained long-term interest, with repeated scouting reports highlighting his versatility and directness as a potential boost to their attack. However, their likely lack of European football next year harms their chances.

Napoli have also remained long-term admirers of Schade, but their priority lies elsewhere.

The Partenopei are focused on finalising a permanent deal for on-loan Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund, whose impressive form in Italy has made his switch from loan to full transfer a near-formality, complete with a substantial release clause.

With Brentford holding a strong contractual position, any suitor would need to table a significant offer to prise Schade away.

His explosive style and international pedigree make him an appealing target for clubs seeking to inject speed and flair up front. However, he will not be easy to get out of Brentford.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Bayern Munich news: Chase for Spurs star; major winger offer

Bayern are in the mix to sign an elite Tottenham Hotspur talent, with sources revealing that the player’s agents are working on a potential exit as relegation fears heighten at the north London club.

Meanwhile, according to a report in Spain, Liverpool have failed with a ‘super offer’ for a dynamic Bayern Munich attacker, although it’s claimed that an improved offer is on the way.

Finally, a top Bayern star is ready to join Arsenal in the summer transfer window and believes that he could win the Champions League with the Gunners, according to a reliable German source.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.