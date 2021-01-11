Bayern Munich are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sign a top Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea centre-back target.

The Premier League trio are all the market for defensive reinforcements for differing reasons. However, it would appear that RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano will not be heading to England this month.

The France international looks set to remain in Germany and join Bayern instead, with Leipzig ready to sell.

The reigning Bundesliga champions are resigned to losing veteran star David Alaba, whose contract expires this summer. To that end, they have moved for Upamecano as his replacement.

Marca reported that Bayern were looking to acquire the 22-year-old this month, and German journalist Alfred Draxler has firmed up that news.

He revealed that Hansi Flick’s side have already held talks with the highly-rated defender.

“I know that Bayern have been in contact with Upamecano’s agent and that talks are advanced,” Draxler told Sport 1, as cited by SportsMole.

Upamecano, who is understood to have a €42m release clause, has made 14 Bundesliga appearances this season. He has also featured five times in the Champions League.

Disappointment for Prem trio

United and Liverpool were long considered the frontrunners for the player’s signature, with the former needing a long-term partner for Harry Maguire.

Jurgen Klopp’s defensive woes have been well-publicised this season. The Reds boss, however, has seemingly ruled out bringing in any new recruits.

Chelsea are looking for a long-term replacement to Thiago Silva. While the 36-year-old has added much-needed leadership to the back line, the Blues realise that longevity does not remain another of his key attributes.

Behind the Brazilian, meanwhile, the west London club reportedly have concerns over Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori.

Rudiger and Tomori, in particular, have recently entertained thoughts about leaving Stamford Bridge. Tomori came close to joining West Ham in October while German Rudiger also had offers on the table.

But despite the trio staying, Blues bosses doubt their capability to serve long-term at Chelsea.

