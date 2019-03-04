Bayern Munich among clubs scouting five young Arsenal starlets

Bayern Munich are lining up a summer bid for Arsenal starlet Xavier Amaechi, according to the latest reports.

Amaechi is not the first Premier League youngster to be linked with the Bavarian giants, as reports have suggested Callum Hudson-Odoi is moving ever closer to leaving for Bayern after getting frustrated by comments from assistant manager Gianfranco Zola.

Hudson-Odoi has less than 18 months remaining on his contract, and fears over a lack of playing time mean the young winger is desperate to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Bayern Munich have been heavily linked with the 18-year-old, and according to the Daily Mail, the chances of Hudson-Odoi making the Bundesliga switch are increasing by the second.

Not content with that, Bayern have a “long-standing admiration of 18-year-old Amaechi, rated one of the outstanding prospects in the Gunners Hale End academy”, according to a report from football.london.

They are not alone though, with 14 Bundesliga clubs – as well as Spanish, Italian and French clubs – expected at Monday’s Premier League 2 match between Freddie Ljungberg’s Arsenal U23s and Swansea City.

Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock, Bukayo Saka and Julio Pleguezuelo are all also apparently attracting interest from abroad, with the moves made by the likes of Reiss Nelson, Jadon Sancho and Reece Oxford evidence that better opportunities for young players may exist abroad.