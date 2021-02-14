Bayern Munich have announced the signing of top Premier League centre-back target Dayot Upamecano up from RB Leipzig on a five-year deal.

The Bundesliga champions have won the race to sign Upamecano ahead of the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The defender has put pen-to-paper on a pre-contract agreement with Bayern. The deal will see him move to the Allianz Arena this summer.

The 22-year-old was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League. But the opportunity to continue his development in Germany with serial-winners Bayern has proved too tempting for Upamecano.

Bayern have confirmed the signing in an official statement on their website, which reads: “Dayot Upamecano (22, RB Leipzig) will play for FC Bayern Munich from July 1, 2021.

“The defensive player and the German record champions agreed on a five-year collaboration until June 30, 2026.”

Bayern building for the future

The club’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: “We are happy that we were able to win Dayot Upamecano for FC Bayern Munich.

“Dayot will be a very important component for our team in the coming years, we are convinced of that.”

Premier League champions Liverpool were first linked with the talented defender, prior to the injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

United and Chelsea then joined the party, with both clubs in need of a top centre-back.

However, the hopes of all three have now been crushed, as Bayern make way for David Alaba’s exit.

Alaba moving on is the one caveat for Chelsea and United though, as he could still end up in England.

The experienced Austrian is a major target for Thomas Tuchel and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with a major battle for his signature now set to begin.