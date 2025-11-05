Bayern Munich are set to face stiff competition from the Premier League for Feyenoord star Givairo Read, TEAMtalk understands, as the right-back’s performances attract serious attention.

The 19-year-old is emerging as one of football’s hottest prospects, and a switch to one of Europe’s biggest leagues looks likely for him in the near future.

The Dutch defender, whose composure belies his tender age, has caught the eye of top clubs amid Feyenoord’s thrilling Eredivisie title race against PSV Eindhoven.

TEAMtalk sources close to the situation confirm Bayern’s keen admiration for Read, viewing him as a long-term successor in their defensive ranks.

The Bundesliga giants are preparing to test Feyenoord’s resolve, but they face stiff competition from England.

Premier League sides are understood to be monitoring the situation closely, with scouts impressed by Read’s blend of defensive solidity, pace, and attacking intent from the flank.

“The interest from the Premier League is something to watch,” one insider noted, hinting at potential bids in upcoming windows…

READ MORE 😬 Tottenham ‘expect’ sensational Harry Kane return as superstar prepares to trigger Bayern Munich exit – sources

Bayern Munich target thriving under Van Persie

Read’s breakthrough season under Feyenoord head coach Robin van Persie has been nothing short of remarkable. The legendary former striker, now at the helm in Rotterdam, has showered praise on the youngster’s maturity.

“Givairo plays like he’s been in the first team for years,” Van Persie recently said. “His decision-making and leadership are exceptional for his age.”

This trust is evident: Read has become a staple in Feyenoord’s lineup, contributing to their push at the Eredivisie summit.

Despite the external buzz, Feyenoord are digging in. Read penned a contract extension in April, tying him to De Kuip until summer 2029 – a clear signal of the club’s ambition to build around homegrown talent.

Officials hope to retain him until at least the summer of 2026, allowing further development in a competitive environment before any big-money move.

But as the January transfer window approaches, Read’s future hangs in the balance. Bayern’s resources could tempt Feyenoord, but Premier League allure – higher wages, global exposure – might sway the player.

For now, the teenager remains focused on domestic glory, but his trajectory suggests a blockbuster transfer is inevitable. Feyenoord fans will savor his contributions while they last, knowing Europe’s elite are circling.

FULL BREAKDOWN 🤑 Bayern Munich wages: Top 11 highest-paid players amid crucial contract renewal hopes

Latest Bayern Munich news: Everton want flop / Centre-back battle

Meanwhile, Everton have been linked with a shock move for Nicolas Jackson, who has struggled since joining Bayern on loan from Chelsea.

Bayern currently have no intention of triggering their £70m (€79m / $92m) option to sign Jackson next summer, and the Toffees have been tipped to swoop in for him.

In other news, interest is ramping up in Bayern centre-back Dayot Upamecano, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

The latest reports suggest that Chelsea and Manchester City could go head-to-head for his signature.

SIGN UP TODAY! Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.