Bayern Munich CEO makes admission about future of Chelsea target

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that striker Robert Lewandowski is ‘not for sale’ at any price this summer.

The Poland striker has been heavily linked with a move away from the German champions this summer, with Chelsea the latest club to be chasing his signature.

Bayern’s newly appointed head coach Niko Kovac said on Monday they would not allow Lewandowski to leave the club, and now the club’s chairman has backed that statement up.

“Our door remains closed, the top quality we have at Bayern Munich will stay here,” Rummenigge told Wednesday’s edition of Munich-based newspaper TZ.

The forward – who finished as the Bundesliga top scorer last season with 29 goals – is under contract with Bayern until 2021.

He is keen to leave the club, with Sky Sports sources suggesting he appointed agent Pini Zahavi as his representative with the intention of helping him secure a move away from Germany.

Despite there being suggestions of a big money bid coming in to take the striker away from the Allianz Arena, Rummenigge says no amount will be enough.

“With Robert, we clearly want to send a signal to people within and outside the club: Bayern Munich are completely different to other clubs who get weak when certain sums are mentioned,” he added.

“We are completely satisfied with him, and in his position there are only a few players who are comparable.

“So it’s not in our interest to hand him over – no matter if someone puts 100 or 150 million (euros) on the table.”

