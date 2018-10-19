Bayern Munich chief: I should’ve called Arsenal star crap, not sh*t

Bayern Munich Chief Uli Hoeness has made a remarkable statement regarding Mesut Ozil, stating that he should of called the German Crap, and not sh*t.

In the clubs most recent press conference regarding media targeting of the clubs players, Hoeness rather contradicted himself by attacking the likes of Ozil and former player Juan Bernat.

The intended point of the interview was to address the criticism that the likes of Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels have received following Germany’s recent form, but has instead raised more concern.

The criticism of Ozil dates back to the players retirement after Germany’s abysmal World Cup campaign, where he stated: “Ozil has being playing sh*t for years.”

Hoeness has now reiterated his point on the Arsenal man: “I should not have said sh*t, but crap,” he admitted. “My opinion of Mesut is clear: I wanted to make a point of diverting the conversation back towards sport. I wanted to divert it away from racism and integration.” Report Goal.com.

Former defender Bernat, who joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer was also targeted by the furious Bayern Chief.

“Juan Bernat was single handedly responsible for us almost being knocked out of the Champions League. Since then, we decided that he will be sold.”

Hoeneß on his critics against Mesut Özil: "I just wanted to reduce the topic to sports and about his performances. The choice of words maybe wasn't great. I should have said crap not shit. Also the same for Bellarabi, I shouldn't have said: mentally ill" pic.twitter.com/sTtBJvbn2G — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 19, 2018

