Bayern chief leaves James Rodriguez talk to Arsenal up in air

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has been questioned about reported Arsenal target James Rodriguez’s future.

The Daily Mail claimed Arsenal were set to pay Real Madrid just £3million to take over the last six months of Rodriguez’s Bayern Munich loan deal.

Rodriguez was understood to be seen as the ideal man to replace Mesut Ozil, who has been told told his Arsenal career is drawing to a close.

Asked if Bayern would take up their £37.1m purchase option, Salihamidzic said: “We will look at the second half of the season and we will draw the right conclusions.”

Salihamidzic did though pour cold water on suggestions they could buy Rodriguez and then look to sell for a profit, he added: “This is not Bayern’s style. If we decide to sign a player, then he also remains a part of Bayern.”

Rodriguez has fallen out of favour under Niko Kovac this season, starting just five times in the Bundesliga, while Gunners boss Unai Emery has already conceded that his side can only afford loan deals this month, so the arrangement over Rodriguez looked a possibility.

Bayern paid Real a £11.9m two-year loan fee when previous manager Carlo Ancelotti brought him to the club in summer 2017, with an option to make the move a permanent £39.1m switch this summer.