Bayern Munich chief lists three factors why they want Hudson-Odoi

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has explained exactly what qualities his side see in Callum Hudson-Odoi after confirming their interest in the Chelsea winger.

The 18-year-old winger, who has less than 18 months left to run on his current contract, has refused to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge and is keen on a move to the Bundesliga giants.

Bayern’s latest offer for Hudson-Odoi – believed to be £31.4m – is said to include a number of performance-related bonuses along with a significant sell-on clause.

Despite reports the offer matches Chelsea’s valuation of the player, Maurizio Sarri seems intent on keeping a player, who has recently shot into the limelight and has started the club’s last two matches.

However, Bayern do not apparently want to give up easily and it’s claimed they have offered the player Arjen Robben’s much-coveted No 10 shirt at the club next season should he make the move.

Now Salihamidzic has lifted the lid on their reasons for wanting to spend such lavish sums on the teenager.

“If I have something to announce, then I will do so,” he said of their interest in the player. “What I can say is we like the player and take a great interest in signing him. We will see about the rest.”

Asked what specifically they like about Hudson-Odoi, Salihamidzic was able to list three qualities they like about the young winger.

“We must identify those players which can improve us. He has the qualities that fit our game. He is fast, good at dribbling and he has an eye for goal. He would fit very well into our team.”

Sarri insists that Hudson-Odoi has not been distracted by Bayern’s interest in him and, speaking after the 1-0 defeat at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, the Italian said: “Odoi in the last week has been very normal. I have seen him every day in training, he has been very normal.

“In the last match he played very well and today very well.

“He played like a player of 25 or 26 years. Very good defensive phase, but very good.”

