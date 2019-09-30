Bayern Munich chiefs at odds over move for Man City star

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge appears to have distanced the club from comments their president made about a Man City star last week.

The Bundesliga champions spent the summer chasing City attacker Leroy Sane, as they looked to replace veteran duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

It’s believed that a potential deal between the two clubs was never close and any rumours were finally put to bed when the attacker suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield back in August.

However, Bayern club president Uli Hoeness suggested that their interest in the player is still very much alive, commenting that club bosses will “sit down in January and February” to assess how his recovery is going.

However, when asked by reporters about another potential move, Rummenigge downplayed the fresh speculation.

“To be honest I have no eye on him at all because I don’t speak about players of other clubs in public,” he said.

“The FIFA rules don’t allow that anyway. And I will always stick to that.”

