Bayern Munich committed and in talks with Chelsea over starlet

Bayern Munich are pressing ahead with their plans to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi, despite Chelsea’s attempts to discourage them.

The Bundesliga champions’ vision remains to lure 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi to Germany and they are waiting to hear back on the outcome of their latest bid.

Bayern have made several offers for the England Under-19 star, all of which have been rejected, apart from their latest £35million bid, which remains unanswered.

Chelsea want to keep the youngster, who has been afforded some first-team game time in the last few months, with Maurizio Sarri claiming he is an “important” player.

Sarri though has taken aim at Bayern over their public pursuit of Hudson-Odoi and claimed it was “not professional” and accused Bayern of disrespecting Chelsea.

Bayern though remain committed to landing their number one January target and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: “We want to sign the player. I am fully convinced of his abilities. We are in talks with Chelsea.

“But we have many leaders in our team. That’s why it would not be a problem if no player arrived in January. We have to find a good mix between young talents and experienced leaders who carry the team,” he added in Sport Bild.