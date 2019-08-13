Bayern Munich confirm £4.6m loan signing of Arsenal, Man Utd target

Bayern Munich have confirmed the £4.6million season-long signing of winger Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan.

The 30-year-old Croatia international completed his medical with the Bundesliga champions on Monday and Bayern can make the deal a permanent one for an extra £20m at the end of the season.

Perisic was linked with a move to Old Trafford under previous Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also keen to land the attacker over the summer.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery was also believed to have shown an interest in the attacker before the Gunners brought in club-record signing Nicolas Pepe from Lille.

After completing his move Perisic, who previously played in Germany for Dortmund and Wolfsburg, said: “I am very happy to be back in Germany. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in Europe. We want to attack not only in the Bundesliga and in the DFB Cup, but also in the Champions League.

Bayern’s Sports Director Hasan Salihamidzic added: “Ivan will help us immediately with his many years of experience at an international top level.

“He is technically strong and flexible in offence. I’m sure Ivan will integrate quickly as he already knows the Bundesliga and our coach Niko Kovac well.”

Bayern have been on the lookout for new wide players after releasing veteran duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben at the end of last season, although they missed out on Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, while Man City target Leroy Sane is out for seven months with an ACL injury.