Bayern Munich contact Man Utd in bid to flog unwanted £50m star

Manchester United have been given the chance to sign unwanted defender Jerome Boateng by Bayern Munich.

According to Bild, Bayern are desperate to move the centre-half on this summer and have directly contacted both PSG and United to see if they might have any interest in the deal.

United are on the hunt for new central defenders and are believed to have agreed personal terms with Barcelona defender Yerry Mina on a move to Old Trafford.

But with Marcos Rojo and quite possibly Chris Smalling both looking to move on this week, United could be on the lookout for further defensive cover – and could look to take Bayern up on their offer.

With 73 Germany caps to his name and a plethora of trophies under his belt, Boateng would bring a wealth of experience with him to United and add a further steel to Jose Mourinho’s backline.

And the player would represent a cheaper option than Toby Alderweireld, with Tottenham seemingly determined to stick to their £60million valuation of the defender and the Belgian making this suggestion over his future.

And Bild reckon United could use Bayern’s interest in attacker Anthony Martial to further reduce their outlay. The France forward has fallen out with Mourinho of late and appears determined to move on if the right opportunity comes along.

The German paper reckons a swap deal could be arranged, though the Bundesliga champions would need to sweeten the deal with a £20million cash adjustment in United’s favour, with Mourinho determined to stick to his £70m asking price for the former Monaco attacker.

United face Bayern Munich in their final pre-season friendly on Sunday.

