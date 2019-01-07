Bayern Munich have devised a plan to try and tempt Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi to move to the Bundesliga, a report claims.

Sky Sports News recently reported that the 18-year-old, who has less than 18 months left to run on his current contract, has refused to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge and is keen on a move to the Bundesliga giants.

Bayern’s latest offer for Hudson-Odoi – believed to be in excess of £30m – is said to include a number of performance-related bonuses along with a significant sell-on clause.

Chelsea chief executive Marina Granovskaia has previously rejected two bids from Bayern for the youngster and is understood to value him at closer to £40m.

Now, The Sun claim that Bayern are ready to up their efforts to sign the teenager even more by offering him Arjen Robben’s shirt number.

The Dutch veteran looks set to leave the Bavarians at the end of the season, meaning his No.10 shirt would become vacant, and Bayern want Hudson-Odoi’s name to be on the back.

Hudson-Odoi, who made his senior debut for Maurizio Sarri’s men in the 3-0 FA Cup victory over Newcastle last January, is still yet to start a Premier League match for the Blues.

However, Chelsea boss Sarri has said that Hudson-Odoi is now ready for the first-team after he impressed against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.