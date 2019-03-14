Bayern Munich duo glowing in praise for superior Liverpool side

Bayern Munich duo Niko Kovac and Mats Hummel were both glowing in their praise for Liverpool after their side crashed out of the Champions League.

After five successive European defeats away from Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s side – losing finalists last season – came good when it mattered to beat the German champions in the Allianz Arena to secure a place in the last eight.

Sadio Mane’s brilliant opener was cancelled out by Joel Matip’s own goal before half-time but Virgil Van Dijk’s first Champions League goal for the club meant Bayern then had to score two more. Mane converted a far-post diving header late on.

Bayern boss Kovac, whose side went top of the Bundesliga at the weekend after scoring 13 goals in their last two matches, could only praise their opponents.

“You saw after the second goal how much quality they have,” the Croatian said.

“We still have two titles to fight for. We’re top in the Bundesliga and we’re still in the cup. Our goal is to win both of these competitions.”

Defender Hummels, formerly coached by Klopp when the pair were at Borussia Dortmund together, was also gracious in defeat.

“I know Jurgen Klopp and he is very good at eliminating the opponents’ strengths and he showed that again today,” he said.

“The 1-2 took away our belief. After that Liverpool was the better team. Still this was not a great game of football.”

