Bayern Munich enter the race for major Arsenal target

Arsenal have been joined by Bayern Munich in the race for PSG midfielder Christopher Nkunku, according to reports.

Unai Emery was close to bringing Nkunku to the Emirates Stadium in January, but a loan deal fell through at the last minute. Nonetheless, Arsenal retain an interest in the 21-year-old, who has made 21 Ligue 1 appearances for the French champions this season.

However, the Gunners are not alone in their pursuit of Nkunku, with Sport.de reporting that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the player.

Nkunku’s contract expires in 2020, so PSG must decide in the summer whether they want to keep the France U21 international, or sell him for a fee while they still can.

It is believed that the player is open to a move, as he looks for increased game time. Eight of his league appearances this season have come from the bench, but he feels ready to take on a more prominent role.

A third potential suitor for Nkunku is Italian side AC Milan, whilst Rennes could look to keep him in France.