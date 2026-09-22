Bayern Munich are ready to put themselves in the frame for Erling Haaland if the timeline works with Harry Kane’s remaining years at the club, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Bayern want Kane to remain in Bavaria for another two years and potentially as many as three, with the club increasingly confident that the England captain will soon put pen to paper on a new contract.

We have previously revealed that Bayern are pushing to secure Kane’s long-term future and there is growing confidence within the club that an agreement will be reached.

However, while their immediate focus remains on Kane, Bayern are already carrying out due diligence on what comes next for their attack and are keen to ensure they remain in the conversation should Haaland eventually become available.

The Bundesliga giants are therefore assessing the possibility of a future move for the Manchester City striker, although any pursuit would be heavily dependent on the timing of Kane’s eventual departure.

Haaland remains one of the most coveted forwards in world football, and Bayern are understood to be making sure they are prepared should the opportunity arise.

The Norwegian’s camp have made no secret of his ambition to play in Spain at some stage of his career, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid continuing to be strongly linked with his future. We understand both Spanish giants have plans to try to sign Haaland in 2027 if the striker decides that is the right time to leave Man City.

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The interest in Haaland from Spain makes the timeline particularly important for Bayern, who would need to establish whether the Man City superstar’s plans and Kane’s future could potentially align.

Haaland knows the Bundesliga well having spent several years with Borussia Dortmund before joining Man City, but whether he would consider another spell in Germany remains to be seen.

Bayern, though, are determined to keep their options open.

Their priority remains Kane and the club are working towards extending his stay, but their recruitment department are also looking beyond the England international’s current deal and assessing the elite options who could eventually replace him.

Haaland is naturally at the top end of that category and Bayern want to ensure they are positioned to act if the circumstances become favourable.

For now, there is no indication that Bayern are preparing an immediate move for Haaland, with Kane still firmly at the centre of their attacking plans.

The key factor will be whether Kane remains in Munich for the period Bayern currently envisage, with the club determined to manage the transition carefully rather than allow themselves to be caught without a clear succession plan.

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