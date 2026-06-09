Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has warned Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez to forget any hopes of prising Michael Olise away from the Allianz Arena this summer, with Fabrizio Romano also weighing in on whether a deal could be possible.

The former Crystal Palace man has taken his game to world-class status since ditching the Eagles in a €60m (£52m) move in summer 2024, playing a part in an incredible 106 goals (54 scored, 42 assists) from his 107 appearances for Bayern Munich.

Olise, who scored a hat-trick on Monday night for France as they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in a World Cup warm-up match, was recently the subject of speculation in the Spanish media that a monumental €150m (£129m, $173m) offer would be lodged for his services this summer by Real Madrid.

That speculation arose as Perez claimed in his manifesto to win re-election as Los Blancos president that his side were preparing to spend a club record fee on a global superstar this summer, though TEAMtalk sources state the player in question is actually a PSG winger.

Nonetheless, the links to Olise appear to have got Bayern sufficiently concerned and now Hainer has publicly spoken out on the speculation.

“Michael Olise is a Bayern Munich player who still has a long-term contract – and we are not a club that sells players,” Hainer told BILD.

“If Florentino Perez wants to send us an offer – which hasn’t happened yet – he can save himself the trouble.”

The club’s honorary president Uli Hoeness has also told Real to forget any dreams they have of signing Olise, telling their new boss Jose Mourinho: “He can watch Olise as much as he wants, he won’t get him. He is not for sale.”

And the club’s former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is also adamant Olise will not be allowed to leave, saying: “For a player like Olise, there is no price that would tempt us.”

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Fabrizio Romano drops Michael Olise update amid Real Madrid links

In light of all that, and with Olise in the news after taking his tally to seven goals in 17 games for Le Bleus, Fabrizio Romano has also had his say on the possibility of a summer move.

Taking to YouTube, Romano said: “At the moment, the feeling is that Michael Olise will stay at Bayern Munich.

“It will be very, very difficult for Real Madrid to agree a deal with Bayern, because they refuse to sell.

“Let’s see if Real Madrid still want to try, or move to another option, which is also a possibility.”

Just last week, Romano also revealed the three major reasons why the Spanish giants would love to get their hands on the Hammersmith-born playmaker.

“Then sources internally at Real Madrid guaranteed that Florentino was bluffing.

“Florentino didn’t want to mention the name before having a direct conversation with the club.

“Florentino didn’t want to say anything in public, not to act like the other candidate, Enrique Riquelme, 24 hours before Riquelme was presenting Erling Haaland shirt and announcing Erling Haaland as a signing for his Real Madrid potential project.

“Then the answer was very clear from father, agent, Man City, all very upset and denying the story.

“Florentino didn’t want to mention any names.

“He denies about Michael Olise, but behind the scenes, the intention of the Real Madrid president is to launch a record club bid, €150million for Michael Olise.”

Romano continued: “Why? Because Florentino Perez is convinced that for the system Jose Mourinho wants to use at Real Madrid, to add a player like Michael Olise, could be really, really important.

“Then Florentino believes that extra quality upfront can help to develop also with Mbappe, Vinicius and Olise, and the feeling of Florentino Perez is that Real Madrid will be the best attack in the world.

“This is what Florentino feels.

“And then Galactico, he fell in love with Michael Olise during Bayern against Real Madrid games in Champions League this season.

“Florentino, from what people close to him say, literally fell in love with the player, with the quality, with the attitude, with the quantity of quality he is bringing to the squad because we saw Olise this season doing fantastic in terms of assists, in terms of goals, always very relaxed, Florentino loves this kind of magic attitude of Michael Olise.

“And so he wants to try to go all in and put €150million on the table for Michael Olise.”

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