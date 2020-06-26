Bayern Munich boss makes Thiago stance clear amid Liverpool links

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has made it clear he hopes to keep midfielder Thiago Alcantara beyond the end of this season.

The 29-year-old has reportedly opted against signing a new contract with Bayern and could leave this summer.

Newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool are keen, but would have to pay around £54million to secure his services.

That may prove to be a deal-breaker for the Reds, who aren’t expected to spend big due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have also been linked in the past, but it is unclear whether they will reignite their interest.

FLICK VALUES THIAGO INFLUENCE

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Bayern’s game against Wolfsburg on Saturday, Flick was asked about Thiago’s situation.

And while the German coach revealed there is no update regarding a new contract or potential transfer, he did explain that he rates his qualities highly and hinted he wants to keep the Spaniard at the Allianz Arena.

A report on Goal quotes Flick as saying: “There is no [contract] news. We always talk, almost every day, but there is no news.

“I see him every day at practice and at the games. There are always so-called experts who have their own opinions.

“When you see him on the pitch and in training, you see his extraordinary quality in possession of the ball.

“But he has now also shown that he can play against the ball. For me there are no two opinions about Thiago’s quality.

“He gives the team a little something extra. He is an exceptional player who gives a team that certain something.

“That’s my opinion and there is no other one.”

Thiago has one year left on his current deal with the Bundesliga giants. He joined the club from Barcelona in the summer of 2013, and has since made 230 appearances and scored 31 goals.

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher has told TEAMtalk what Liverpool must do in order to become the best team in Premier League history.