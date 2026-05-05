Bayern Munich are keen to reward Michael Olise, seen here with Harry Kane, with a mega-money contract extension

Paris Saint-Germain have made enquiries about Michael Olise, but have been met with the same emphatic response as the likes of Liverpool, and with Bayern Munich now ready to offer the star a huge new deal to secure his future at the Allianz Arena, TEAMtalk understands.

Olise has developed into one of Europe’s most exciting attacking talents since his move to Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace in 2024, with his rise putting him firmly on the radar of elite sides across the continent.

This season alone, Olise has an incredible 21 goals and 30 assists from 48 games, giving him a goal contribution once every 72.86 minutes of action across the 2025/26 campaign.

The 24-year-old still has three years remaining on his current deal, and sources have confirmed that Bayern are already planning to reward his progress with a new long-term contract that would keep him at the club beyond the end of the decade.

While formal negotiations have not yet begun, Bayern have made their intentions clear to Olise’s camp and, crucially, to potential suitors.

TEAMtalk understands that Paris Saint-Germain recently sounded out the situation, but were firmly told that there is no interest in selling the France international.

That response mirrors the message delivered to Liverpool and his former youth clubs Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, all of whom have made contact over the past six months.

Sources indicate that Olise himself is not considering a move away from Bayern at this stage, with the player fully settled and focused on continuing his development in Germany.

However, longer-term interest is already beginning to take shape…

DON’T MISS: Liverpool told to sacrifice £37m star in cash-plus-player deal for ‘magic’ Bayern Munich sensation

Olise not for sale at any price, Bayern chief insists

TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid and Barcelona are both keeping a close eye on his situation, with a potential move being explored further down the line – possibly as early as 2027.

For now, though, Bayern’s stance is unequivocal. Olise is not for sale, and any club hoping to prise him away will need to play the long game, and with the German giants ready to lock down the star to a major new contract that will make prising him away harder than ever.

With Liverpool strongly linked with a move for Olise as they seek a long-term heir for Mohamed Salah, it has been claimed by some outlets that a whopping £120m (€140m, $163m) offer could be in the works.

However, TEAMtalk has reported since early this year that Bayern’s stance has always been that the player is simply not for sale at any price, with that stance now backed by the club’s advisor and former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The 70-year-old Bayern icon said: “He’s a wonderful player. I also appreciate how reserved and almost media-shy he is. That’s rare these days. He’s a great guy, and on the pitch, he’s outstanding. The way he plays football is almost magical, so it doesn’t surprise me that he’s incredibly popular and hyped among our fans.

“Let me tell you a story from the past. In 2009, we had an incredible offer from Chelsea for Franck Ribéry. At the time, it would have been a new world transfer record. I then went to our then CFO, Karl Hopfner, and Uli Hoeness with this offer. We discussed it for two hours, trying to figure out what to do with it.

“That day, we made a fundamental decision that, in the future, we would never sell a player we would miss on the pitch, and this unwritten rule still applies today. For a player like Olise, there’s no price tag that would make us flinch.”

Despite that, Steven Gerrard has named Olise as the perfect replacement for Salah, while also naming three summer signings who could save Arne Slot’s job at Anfield.

Furthermore, a prominent German journalist claims that leading stars in Bayern’s dressing room are concerned that Olise could be lured back to the Premier League.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.