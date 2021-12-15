‘Bayern are ice cold’ – Stuttgart sporting director not ashamed of thrashing

VfB Stuttgart’s Sporting Director Sven Mislintat praised Julian Nagelsmann’s squad after a 5-0 defeat to the Bundesliga leaders on Tuesday.

The Schwabenmetropole came into the match against Bayern Munich just one point above the relegation zone. They eventually succumbed to a heavy defeat as former player Serge Gnabry scored three goals and assisted another two.

Mislintat told the media after the match: “We were nicely in the game in the first half and in the second half too, up until the 60th minute.

“Then we had our first setback conceding the second goal, but we were still in it. But Bayern are ice-cold. In the end, we were given a lesson.

“They have incredible quality in the final third. We have nothing to be ashamed of. Bayern have that ability to dismantle teams, not just those in Germany. That’s not our yardstick. But we showed a lot of quality for the first 60 minutes.”

Stuttgart goalkeeper Florian Muller also explained where his side felt short: “It hurts. It felt like every shot they had in the second half ended up as a goal.

“That simply must not happen against Bayern. We made too many mistakes. We played well at times – especially in the first half. After the interval, we simply gave the ball away far too many times.”

Nagelsmann reacts to drawing ‘nasty’ Salzburg

Meanwhile, Monday’s UEFA Champions League draw pitted Bayern Munich against Salzburg in the round of 16.

Prior to that, UEFA had suffered a “technical problem with the software of an external provider” and had thrown Die Roten up against Atletico Madrid before a re-draw.

Nagelsmann responded to the news by telling Bayern’s official site: “Mistakes can happen, so it’s only fair and just for everyone that the draw was made again.

“Salzburg are awkward opponents, in a positive sense, who of course play classic RB football, with a lot of high pressing situations. They’re an extremely young team who are very hungry. It’s unpleasant playing against them.

“They’re doing well in Europe. They have a very good coach in Matthias Jaissle. He always sets the team up well. We’ll have to be very focused from the start in both games because they’ll put us under so much pressure in high pressing situations that we’ll need good solutions.”

Bayern’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer also had his say on the draw:

“We know them well and have already played there in the Champions League.

“It won’t be an easy task, but we should have the confidence and intend to come off the pitch as winners in both games.

“They deserve to be in the knockout stages and have already caused one or two upsets against big names. We know they play good football. We’ll go into the games as favourites, but we don’t underestimate any of our opponents.”

The first leg of the round of 16 tie takes place on the 16th of February in Salzburg.

