Michael Ballack has lifted the lid on Bayern Munich’s failed bids to sign Florian Wirtz and Nick Woltemade this summer, while TEAMtalk has explained why it is far too soon to write off the former as a flop signing for Liverpool, as he has already been cruelly billed.

Wirtz moved to Anfield over the summer after picking a move to join Arne Slot’s side in a deal that will be ultimately worth £116m (€134m, $157m) – a new British transfer record fee at the time. And while the former Bayer Leverkusen star has endured a relatively slow time of things since moving to Anfield, it is not expected to be long before Liverpool fans get to see what all the fuss is about over the 22-year-old playmaker.

Picking Liverpool over the option to stay in Germany and win almost guaranteed titles with Bayern Munich, Wirtz was not the only big-name star the Bundesliga champions were to miss out on that summer.

Indeed, having moved on from the Wirtz disappointment, Bayern then tried to strike a deal for Germany striker Woltemade. But despite prolonged talks over a €55m package, they were unable to strike a deal, and that delay ultimately earned VfB Stuttgart a handsome pay-day when they sold the player to Newcastle instead for €79m (£69m, $93m).

As a result, Ballack insists Bundesliga sides know that selling their players to Premier League clubs will more often than not yield bigger profit margins, having revealed juicy details of Bayern’s transfer policy.

“Of course, the English clubs pay insane amounts,” the former Bayern and Chelsea midfielder told BILD. “But the Bavarians were also ready to put together a package of up to 100 million euros for Wirtz.

“And as for Nick Woltemade: That’s another case. Bavaria has a financial budget. The club has been excellent for decades, not to go into debt and to make it big.

“That’s why I understand that Bayern decided at Woltemade not to pay more than 55 million euros in transfer fees. Because the player was no longer worth it to them. But basically, I’m about something else….”

Ballack explains Wirtz theory; Liverpool have an exceptional talent

In the meantime, Ballack feels the challenge of moving to the Premier League is more appealing to Germany’s top young stars, with his theory that the lure of trying to conquer England is of more appeal than succeeding in Germany, given Bayern’s strong stranglehold on the Bundesliga shield.

Ballack explains: “Take the example of Wirtz: Does it make sense for him and his development to play for another two or three years in the Bundesliga with Bayern? Of course, he wins championships there.

“But is the Bundesliga still the challenge for him at the highest level?

“No, because the Bundesliga was left behind by the Premier League years ago. This is the reality. That’s why it’s usually not so attractive for the absolute top players. That’s why changes are needed.”

Meanwhile, claims that Liverpool may have overspent on Wirtz and the player is already seen as a flop at Anfield should be treated with a pinch of salt at this early stage in his career.

Moving to a new country and a new league for any young player will naturally come with a period of adjustment. Liverpool bosses will accept that, and there won’t be any panic at this point that Wirtz has not hit the ground running at Anfield.

And while the player is yet to contribute towards a goal in three Premier League appearances for the Reds, an encouraging performance for Germany in midweek – in which Wirtz scored a howitzer of a free-kick – will certainly offer encouragement that an uptick in form is just around the corner.

The player admitted after the win over Northern Ireland that his goal, and the country’s improved performance, came as a huge relief.

“We all know the last game was a disaster,” he said after earning three points.

“We wanted to do better today and show more energy. In my opinion, we did that today. We started the game well, and it was a good performance that we can be happy with and build on.”

Liverpool fans will just need to stay patient, because once he has found his feet in the Premier League, there is little doubt Liverpool have a generational talent on their hands and one who can help the Reds reach new heights.

Isak closes chapter on Newcastle row; Romano reveals Konate truths

Of course, Wirtz’s status as the Premier League’s most costly ever signing did not last long, with Liverpool’s move for Alexander Isak on transfer deadline day eclipsing their own record.

Now the Swede has spoken of his ambitions for the future and desire to “create history” on Merseyside after coming clean on his move away from Newcastle, insisting he “cannot control everything that is said and written”.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano insists Liverpool could soon turn the tables over Ibrahima Konate’s future as far as a new deal is concerned, despite confirming Real Madrid’s “serious interest”, though TEAMtalk can share why the Reds are already fearing the worst.

Over at Bayern Munich, Romano has also revealed the eyebrow-raising sums Bayern Munich tried to sign an Arsenal attacker for in the summer window, and the deal’s failure to get off the ground ensured Liverpool could complete a lucrative move of their own.

