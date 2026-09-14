Bayern Munich remain fully confident that Harry Kane will put pen to paper on a new long-term contract, with the German champions increasingly viewing the deal as a matter of when rather than if, TEAMtalk understands.

Bayern have been in talks with Kane for much of the year, but negotiations accelerated significantly over the summer as the club sought to secure the England captain’s future.

The 33-year-old is currently out of contract on July 1, 2027, making a resolution increasingly important for Bayern. Sources at the club remain confident an agreement will be reached, but there is also an acceptance that they want the situation settled before the New Year – and ideally well before then.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands Bayern would ideally like Kane to finalise his new contract during the forthcoming international break, having previously hoped to get the matter resolved during the summer.

However, Kane’s camp continued to assess the wider picture while talks with Bayern progressed, with the striker’s representatives keen to understand what other options could potentially be available to him.

One of those avenues came from Saudi Arabia. We exclusively revealed that Al-Hilal made Kane their number one target. Talks took place between the Saudi club and Kane’s camp, including his brother and agent Charlie Kane.

A move was never viewed as particularly likely, but the interest demonstrated that Kane would have alternatives should he decide against extending his stay in Munich.

Al-Hilal ultimately turned their attention elsewhere and pursued Ollie Watkins instead, but Bayern were aware of the situation and the fact that Kane had other options on the table.

Should Kane ultimately decide not to sign a new Bayern contract, there would also be opportunities for him to return to England…

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Kane not short of offers if he does leave Bayern Munich

TEAMtalk understands former club Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United would both be more than happy to explore a route to bring the prolific striker back to the Premier League.

However, one option Kane could seriously consider is a move to Spain.

Real Madrid have long admired the England international, but with Kylian Mbappe now established at the Bernabeu, Barcelona could represent the more realistic route for Kane should he leave Bayern.

Barcelona are expected to be in the market for a new No.9 in 2027, and Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez is their number one target, but after that saga dragged on all summer, it has made a move for the Argentine far from easy, even in the future.

However, Kane is understood to be a player they would be very open to considering, particularly if he were available as a free agent.

That possibility would make Kane an especially attractive proposition for Barcelona, given his proven record at the highest level and the prospect of signing one of Europe’s leading strikers without a transfer fee.

For now, though, Bayern remain relaxed about the situation despite the ticking clock surrounding Kane’s contract.

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TEAMtalk understands the Bundesliga giants believe their relationship with the striker remains strong and that Kane is committed to the project in Munich. That commitment was underlined again at the weekend when the 33-year-old reached 100 Bundesliga goals with his strike in Bayern’s 2-1 win at Elversberg.

Bayern, for their part, continue to work towards an agreement and remain convinced that Kane will ultimately commit his future to the club.

While the England captain has made sure all his options remain open, the firm belief within Bayern is that it is simply a question of when Kane signs his new long-term deal, rather than if.

Kane now has 150 goals and 34 assists in 153 appearances for Bayern – a G/A every 0.83 outings in their colours.