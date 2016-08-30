Bayern Munich linked with shock move for Arsenal winger – report

German giants Bayern Munich are poised to sign Serge Gnabry from Arsenal before loaning him out to Werder Bremen for the rest of the season.

Gnabry has recently returned from the Rio Olympics where he won a silver medal with the German U23 national team, but according to Sky Germany and Bild he could be on the move once again as he continues to struggle to nail down a first-team place with the Gunners.

Bayer Munich believe that the 21-year-old, who is in the final year of his current Arsenal contract, has a lot of untapped potential but is not ready for their first-team straight away. Their plan is to prise him away from the Emirates before allowing to continue his short-term development with another Bundesliga club.

Gnabry spent the first half of last season on loan at West Brom before being recalled by Arsene Wenger in January after a lack of first-team football at The Hawthorns.