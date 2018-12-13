Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Liverpool attacking target Thorgan Hazard.

The Belgian star, who is the younger brother of Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, has enjoyed an excellent season so far for Borussia Monchengladbach, leading to plenty of interest from the Premier League and other top European clubs.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 11 goals and provided six assists for Monchengladbach this campaign, was thought to be a major target for Jurgen Klopp – although rumours that the Reds were ready to pay his £26million release clause proved to be wide of the mark.

However, with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery both set to leave Bayern at the end of the season, Hazard is being viewed as a natural replacement for one of the two veteran stars.

For their part, Monchengladbach are determined to extend Hazard’s contract, which expires in 2020, although Borussia Dortmund and former club Chelsea are also said to be keen on the player – as reported by Kicker.

Hazard spent three years at Stamford Bridge without making a single Premier League appearance for the Blues.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!